Djokovic qualifies for Wimbledon’s 2nd round

Tennis top seed Novak Djokovic reached the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year which started in London on Monday.

The Serbian superstar beat South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo with sets of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and 6-4 in the first round.

The defending Wimbledon champion in men’s singles will face Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis or Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the next round.

The 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist in men’s singles, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was eliminated in the first round.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina toppled Hurkacz with the sets of 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) to make his way to the second round.

Davidovich Fokina will take on Czech player Jiri Vesely.

In women’s singles, World No. 3 Ons Jabeur from Tunisia eliminated her Swedish opponent Mirjam Bjorklund with sets of 6-1, 6-3.

Jabeur will face Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa in the second round.