‘Dozens of traders fined for violating power saving campaign’

KHANEWAL – On the special direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and vision Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, the business centers are notified to be closed till 9 pm to deal with energy crises.

In this regards under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saifullah Javed Joint action has been launched in Khanewal tehsil.

AC Saifullah Javed while taking to medicament has said that “Implementation of a power-saving plan will help save electricity and petrol,” he added under the first phase of the power-saving plan, the restrictions have been imposed for two months.

AC Saifullah said that the administration would not have to carry out any operation if the traders and civil society fulfill their responsibilities & shutdown markets as per notified schedule.

The Assistant Commissioner added that while proving to be a good citizen of the society & patriot, every citizen have to support the power saving campaign as national cause, otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

AC clarified that pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, laboratories, hotels and dairy shops will remain open on Friday, while shopping malls, grocery and journal stores, bakeries, ready-made garments and clothing stores will remain closed on Friday, he added.

Explaining the details, the Assistant Commissioner said that so far dozens of traders have been fined thousands of rupees for violating the power saving campaign has been realized from the violaters their.