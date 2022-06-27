News Desk

ECP announces schedule for re-polling for LG polls in eight districts of Balochistan

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to hold re-polling for local body elections in eight districts of Balochistan on July 2.

According to notification issued by the ECP, the local body elections will be held in eight districts of the province including Duki, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Loralai, Panjgur, Sibi, Nushki and Kech.

The notification read that the process will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm. Re-elections will be held on July 2 in 13 wards of these districts.

The local body elections held in the respective districts on May 29, 2022 were suspended due to law and order and other incidents.

