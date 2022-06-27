Our Staff Reporter

Eid-ul-Azha related businesses witness heightened activity

SARGODHA    –   Slaughtering sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a religious obligation for those who afford it financially.

As the festive occasion is approaching fast, businesses related to it are witnessing heightened activities.  The businesses of professional and seasonal butchers, blacksmith, knife-sharpeners and fodder-sellers are becoming centre of activity with each passing day, as the people related to have started receiving orders from the Eid day.

Beside increase in sale of slaughtering , a number of seasonal butchers have started to set up their booking stalls in various parts of the city. Special machines have been installed at many shops to sharpen knives, axes, beef-cutters and meat cleavers.

A hustle and bustle is witnessed in markets these days with customers preparing their tools for performing the animal sacrifice obligation, a religious obligation and Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Azam Khan, a butcher by profession, who’s running his meat shop in Kutchehri Bazaar Sargodha, told APP that he had purchased new tools and recruited some extra hands to work with him on the Eid days.

Blacksmith Samiullah said, “Before Eid, we have a very busy and hectic schedule.”  He said that knifes of various sizes and categories for slaughtering animals are manufactured days before Eid. “These are the exceptional days for us as we do sufficient business, much more than the entire year,” said Muhammad Iqbal, another blacksmith, in the Goal Chowk market.

Sharing his experience, he said that mostly people buy a set of one big knife to slaughter animal, one small to take off skin and a chopper to cut the meat into pieces, costing Rs 1,200 to Rs 3,400 as per quality.

Khalid Rasheed, who is running his shop in Satellite Town Market Sargodha, told APP that throughout the year they wait for these days.

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 9,194

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More