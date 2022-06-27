News Desk

Eight more buses reach Bahawalpur on CM Hamza’s directives

Eight additional Speedo buses reached Bahawalpur to provide the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that Bahawalpur Speedo bus service was suspended during the tenure of previous government.

He said that around 20,000 people would benefit from quality travel facilities on a daily basis and vowed to fulfil every promise being made with the people of South Punjab.

The Speedo bus service was launched in the first phase with 12 buses and now additional service of eight buses have been started in the second phase, he added. He said that total 20 buses were providing the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur.

The CM had announced to restore Speedo bus service in his public rally speech during his last month visit of Bahawalpur.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Millennium Education group wins Ed-Tech Award 2022

Islamabad

IHC summons Interior, HR secretaries in Baloch students’ case

National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

Entertainment

Billionaire Italian eyewear mogul Del Vecchio dead at 87

Entertainment

BET Awards: Stars hit out at US abortion laws at ceremony

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $50,000 at starstudded auction event  in NY

Business

Electricity tariff for XWDiscos likely to go up by Rs7.90 per unit

1 of 8,475

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More