Eight more buses reach Bahawalpur on CM Hamza’s directives

Eight additional Speedo buses reached Bahawalpur to provide the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that Bahawalpur Speedo bus service was suspended during the tenure of previous government.

He said that around 20,000 people would benefit from quality travel facilities on a daily basis and vowed to fulfil every promise being made with the people of South Punjab.

The Speedo bus service was launched in the first phase with 12 buses and now additional service of eight buses have been started in the second phase, he added. He said that total 20 buses were providing the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur.

The CM had announced to restore Speedo bus service in his public rally speech during his last month visit of Bahawalpur.