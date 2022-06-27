News Desk

Electoral theft in Punjab by-polls can trigger anarchy: Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday warned of ‘anarchy’ in case of repeat of incidents of stealing of ballot boxes and kidnappings of presiding officers (POs) witnessed during local bodies’ (LBs) polls in Sindh on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in the by-elections to be held in Punjab on July 17, 2022.

Talking to the media at F-8 Kutchery in Islamabad, he said democracy would be harmed and the country’s economy would suffer if such incidents recurred during the by-polls. “Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) must have realized yesterday that it had made a mistake by joining the coalition government,” he said, adding, “Same must have been the case with the Awami National Party (ANP).”

Former Interior Minister said what was witnessed in Sindh yesterday was pure violence and killings of people.

Earlier, the court of district and sessions judge approved the bail before arrest applications of Sheikh Rashid, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and Khurram Nawaz in the case of damage to public properties during the PTI long march in lieu of bonds of Rs5, 000 each.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Millennium Education group wins Ed-Tech Award 2022

Islamabad

IHC summons Interior, HR secretaries in Baloch students’ case

National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

Entertainment

Billionaire Italian eyewear mogul Del Vecchio dead at 87

Entertainment

BET Awards: Stars hit out at US abortion laws at ceremony

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $50,000 at starstudded auction event  in NY

Business

Electricity tariff for XWDiscos likely to go up by Rs7.90 per unit

1 of 10,021

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More