Electric fans exports up 2.33pc to $28.5m

ISLAMABAD – The exports of electric fans from the country witnessed an increase of 2.33 per cent during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The country exported electric fans worth $28.520 million during July-May (2021-22) as against the exports of $27.872 million during July-May(2020-21), showing growth of 2.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of electric fans however decreased by 10.16 percent by going down from 1,782 to 1,601, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of electric fans grew by 51.85 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of fans from the country during May 2022 were recorded at $3.646 million against the exports of $2.401 million in May 2021. On month-on-month basis, the exports of electric fans dipped by 11.78 percent during May 2022 as compared to the exports of $4.133 million in April 2022, the PBS data revealed.