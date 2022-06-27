Anadolu

Fenerbahce Beko confirm signing of Nigerian center Tonye Jekiri

Tonye Jekiri has completed his move to Fenerbahce Beko from UNICS Kazan, the Turkish basketball club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract with defending Turkish league champions, with an option for another year.

The Nigerian center averaged 7.6 points, and 6.5 rebounds in 24 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances with the Russian team last season.

Jekiri has also played for Turkish teams Bandirma Kirmizi and Gaziantep Basketbol.

More Stories
National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

National

Pak snooker contingent to feature in World Games 2022

Sports

Djokovic qualifies for Wimbledon’s 2nd round

Newspaper

England 113 runs away from series sweep

Newspaper

Yasir Shah keen to deliver against Sri Lanka

Newspaper

Bangladesh strike twice in rain-hit first session on Day 3

Newspaper

Paralympics athletes are also our assets and heroes: Jahangir Khan

1 of 1,969

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More