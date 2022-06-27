News Desk

Finance Minister assures full support for resolution of PPMA issues

A delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association called on Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting discussed issues related to the Pharma industry in Pakistan especially Sales Tax on import of raw materials and refund of Sales tax.

The Finance Minister assured the delegation of his full support and said that their issues will be resolved.

Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division attended the meeting.

