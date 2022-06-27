Staff Reporter

Five flour mills get show-cause notices

SARGODHA    –    District Food Controller Sargodha Muhammad Khalid on Sunday issued show-cause notices to the owners of five flour mills for supplying substandard flour to the market. According to official sources, the DFC issued show cause notices to New Pak Food  Products Shahpur, Zamzam Flour Mills Farooqa, Awami Flour Mills Bhalwal, Bhalwal Flour Mills and Rehman Flour Mills Shahpur for supplying substandard flour and short  measuring and imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 million to national flour mills Sargodha for not providing flour to the market despite receiving quota.

More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 9,194

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More