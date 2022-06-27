News Desk

Gerard Pique lands in trouble after his breakup from Shakira

BARCELONA – Gerard Pique  landed in trouble after  the footballer recently smashed a press photographer’s phone. According to Socialite, the Barcelona star, who has been in the limelight since his romance with Shakira ended, confronted Jordi Martin.

The outlet also reported that Pique, during the confrontation, smashed the well-known photographer’s mobile phone. A programmer, presented by Maria Patino, brought Martin’s testimony to light. “He threw my mobile phone to the ground and set off in his car, he broke several red lights,” Martin said.

“When Jordi asked him at the airport, he got angry again,” Telecinco reported.  Meanwhile, things have not been easy for the Waka Waka hitmaker either since her split from Pique as she’s reportedly getting harassed and stalked. Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak reportedly reached out to the police to denounce that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house.  To go by the reports, the stalker wrote messages on her sidewalk on June 20.

“I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now,” it read, reported Cheat Sheet.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 2,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More