Govt includes 68 unapproved projects in SPDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD – Ignoring approved projects, the government has included 68 unapproved projects in the Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23.

The government has included 68 under process projects in the PSDP and dropped approved projects from the next year development plan, official source told The Nation.

Some of the 68 projects are under process for the approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) while other are in Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP). Now efforts are underway in the Planning Commission to clear all the 68 projects from the concerned forums prior to approval of the budget by the Parliament, the source said. The source however said that the projects which will get the required sanctions prior to budget approval will be dropped from the PSDP.

The dropped projects had been approved by CDWP in 2021, but didn’t find place in the next PSDP, and instead unapproved projects were added to the federal developmental portfolio, the source added.

The Higher Education Commission which was supposed to be at the top of the agenda is being ignored, as eight of its important approved projects have been shelved and were not included in the PSDP 2022-23, the source said.

The HEC projects that had been approved by CDWP in 2021, but were not included in the PSDP, include Enhancement of Academic Facilities at NED UET Karachim approved in May 2021 by CDWP, Establishment of COMSATS University Campus at Kot Addu, Establishment of new Campus of Lahore College for Women University, Lahore at Kala Shah Kaku, Establishment of Women Campus of Kohat University of Science and Technology Kohat, Strengthening of Academic and Research Programs at Bahria University Lahore Campus, strengthening of Islamia University of Bahawalpur and its Sub campuses, development of university of Okara, construction/development of basic infrastructure for the newly upgraded University UET Mardan, and Swabi Women University.

The under process projects that have been included in the PSDP one each from Aviation Division and Climate Change,14 from NHA, Defence Division, Federal Education Professional Training Division and Information & Broadcasting Division one each project respectively, Provinces and Special Areas 5 projects, Higher Education Commission (HEC) 11 projects, Information Technology and Telecom Division 5 projects, Inter Provincial Coordination Division 3 projects, Maritimes Affair Division and National Health Service Regulation Division 2 projects each, National Heritage and culture division 4 projects, Planning Commission 2 projects, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission one project, Power Division 7 projects, Railways Division 2 projects and Water Resource Division one project.