Staff Reporter

Health Secretary told to decide plea for Dua Zehra’s age test

KARACHI – While ordering further investigation into the case pertaining to alleged abduction of teenager Dua Zehra, a judicial magistrate directed the Sindh health secretary to decide in a week her father’s plea for carrying out a fresh ossification test to determine her age. The new twist in the case came after the girl’s father approached the trial court to seek further investigation into the matter. Judicial Magistrate (East) Aftab Bhugio observed that after hearing the arguments of the parties and perusing the record, “I am of the considered view that the age of the alleged abductee is material question to determine whether she was enticed to leave the house of her father or otherwise she left the same on her free consent.” He allowed the application directing the investigating officer to further investigate the case. The court also directed the provincial health secretary to dispose of an application already filed by the complainant within seven days under intimation to the court.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 1,383

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More