Health Secretary told to decide plea for Dua Zehra’s age test

KARACHI – While ordering further investigation into the case pertaining to alleged abduction of teenager Dua Zehra, a judicial magistrate directed the Sindh health secretary to decide in a week her father’s plea for carrying out a fresh ossification test to determine her age. The new twist in the case came after the girl’s father approached the trial court to seek further investigation into the matter. Judicial Magistrate (East) Aftab Bhugio observed that after hearing the arguments of the parties and perusing the record, “I am of the considered view that the age of the alleged abductee is material question to determine whether she was enticed to leave the house of her father or otherwise she left the same on her free consent.” He allowed the application directing the investigating officer to further investigate the case. The court also directed the provincial health secretary to dispose of an application already filed by the complainant within seven days under intimation to the court.