Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-two, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit seventeen, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and hot weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla, dry in Leh, while hot and dry in Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-nine, Leh twelve, Anantnag seventeen and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.