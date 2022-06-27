I have ousted Imran Khan, not any foreign conspiracy: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that the PTI government came into power with illegitimacy and fraud. It was not foreign but Fazlur Rehman’s conspiracy that ousted the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the seminar, he said that our elders faced the trials with great bravery and rendered valuable religious services. We must focus on our history. The sacrifices of our forefathers guide us.

Our struggle is for the survival of our ideology, beliefs and mission, he said.

The JUI-F Chief explained that the United States and the Western world are using their energies to destroy Islam, adding that our politicians are also have vested interest and the constitution is at the target today.

He further said that it will take time to get the nation out of the quagmire in which it sank. Peace and economy are interlinked, without peace there can be no economic development.