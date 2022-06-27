Our Staff Reporter

Imran asks voters to defeat ‘thieves’ in by-polls

LAHORE    –    Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked his supporters to prepare on a ‘war footing’ for by-elections in Lahore that will be decisive in terms of by-polls in the rest of Punjab as well as the next general elections.

“Are you all ready to defeat the turncoats?” Imran asked party supporters while addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore on Sunday in connection with the forthcoming polls in the PP-158 constituency. Imran urged his supporters to go door-to-door to spread the message of the party. He added that it is the collective responsibility to defeat those who sell their conscience and side with the “thieves”. The PTI chief reiterated that the incumbent rulers are imposed on the nation by means of a conspiracy “but the masses are with you”.

According to the ousted premier, the only way that the rulers could win the by-polls is by colluding with the ‘umpire’, adding, “We have to defeat them despite the fact that the ‘umpire’ is with them.” Imran once again told the police especially the IGP that the nation would be watching their conduct in the 20 by-polls of Punjab. “If you resort to a wrongdoing, it’ll affect your reputation and people will point fingers at you.”

Turning his guns towards the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PTI chief said: “No one trusts you and you have remained completely partial till now.” He added, “But these by-elections will decide whether the nation can trust you for the general elections.” Referring to his rivals, Imran said: “We know who is with them and we are aware that money is involved.” But today, he added, I ask of the youth to defeat them with their passion to defeat the ‘dacoits’.

A day earlier, in a televised address, the PTI chairman announced that his party would organise a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and begin nationwide protests against the rising inflation and amendments to the NAB law from July 2. He also said that the “corrupt rulers” had overturned anti-graft laws adopted globally in which people would need to inform the authorities regarding the transactions to their accounts, and the new NAB law would increase white-collar crimes.

