Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was disturbed due to ‘unemployment.’ PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan can see his defeat in the general elections. “Asif Ali Zardari first removed Pervez Musharraf from power. Imran Khan was just a puppet so his removal was just a formality. Imran Khan is politically alive only in the media but still he addresses press conferences alone and without media,” Kundi said in a statement. Kundi claimed Imran Khan was scared and “knows very well that he will not be able to answer the questions of the journalists so he does not face the media.” Kundi said that a politician who cannot face the media, “how will he face the people in the general elections.” Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Palwasha Khan said PTI was extinct in Sindh. “The non-existent party is making noise for fear of defeat. The land of Sindh is safe from the evil called PTI,” she mocked. The Senator said the people will not allow the PTI to enter Sindh. “PPP will conduct a clean sweep in Sindh local bodies elections. “If Imran Khan is fed up with joblessness, he should find some other way out,” she quipped.