Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill said Sunday that a servant had been expelled from the house of Imran Khan in Bani Gala Islamabad over being used for spying on the PTI chairman. In a statement, Shahbaz Gill said that the servant was accused of installing a spy gadget in the bedroom of Imran Khan. “The 23-year-old servant, who had been a cleaner at the house of Imran Khan for the last six years, was used for spying on the PTI chief,” Shahbaz Gill said. “Imran Khan has forgiven the servant. His life is in danger,” he maintained. This is the message for those, who used the servant for spying on Imran Khan, that the sanctity of houses should not be violated, Shahbaz Gill stressed. He said the servant was bribed for implementing the plan and added that the accused has been handed over to the local police for further investigation. Furthermore, a spokesman for the Islamabad police on Sunday confirmed that they have taken into custody a person for allegedly trying to install a spy device in the bedroom of Imran Khan. He said that the accused cannot speak fluently and still his credentials could not be verified. Further investigation is underway, said the spokesman further. According to sources, the employee was paid to install a device in the former prime minister’s bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device. After receiving information, the security team of Bani Gala detained the employee and handed him over to the federal police. PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has asserted that the party had pointed out several times that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. “In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government,” he added. Earlier on June 23, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had rejected the claims of life threats to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.