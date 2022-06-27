Imran Khan to address PTI gathering in PP-217

CHICHAWATNI: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a worker convention in Chichawatni on July 06 to campaign for the party candidate in PP-217.

Sharing details of the workers’ convention in Chichawatni, the PTI leader Samsam Bokhari said that Imran will address the gathering attended by a large number of party cadres.

“The PTI will clean sweep in the by-polls on all 20 seats, especially on PP-217,” he said and warned the authorities against any attempt to rig the by-elections.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday has urged the nation to reject turncoats in the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a workers convention in PP-168 Lahore, Imran Khan asked the party workers are they ready to beat the turncoats as they disgrace the people’s mandate by selling their

conscience.

He asked the party workers to mobilize the constituency’s voters to vote against the turncoat and ensure the victory of PTI candidate Malik Nawaz Awan in the PP-168 by-poll.

Imran Khan claimed that police are trying to pressurize people ahead of the by-polls. He added that we have to beat the ‘imported government’ in the by-polls.