KPBC forms body to prepare SOPs for lawyers’ strike call

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has constituted a committee to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for calling a lawyers’ strike which would submit its suggestions within a week time, the council spokesman said on Sunday.

The decision was taken in the general body’s meeting of KP Bar Council chaired by its Vice President Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon.

The meeting strongly condemned the murder incident that took place in the court premises of district Lakki Marwat and demanded fool-proof security for the courts.

The meeting discussed the issue of allowing deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in Malakand division to exercise judicial powers and urged the provincial government to withdraw its petition filed in the Supreme Court in this regard.