KPITB to set up CFCs in dist HQs to facilitate citizens

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) was going to establish seven Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs) in all district headquarters of the province with an aim of provision of all the government services under one roof.

These CFCs will initially facilitate the citizens with 19 services which will be increased to 40 services later on. KP Minister Science and Information Technology Atif Khan said that these CFCs will provide convenience to citizens by eliminating multiple visits to different departments.

He that CFC centres will be well furnished, neat and clean to ensures transparency and accountability and will treat the citizens with dignity.

The project will be further extended to other districts in phase second.

The CFC’s mandate is the availability of public-facing services under one roof through one window platform.

It makes sure enhanced public service delivery by inculcating innovative solutions. The citizens are empowered with the authority to check their requested service status and lodge complaints accordingly.

The online provision of services through CFC not only extends the provision of services to un-served people but also simply transaction procedures.