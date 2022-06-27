Xinhua

Malaysia’s inflation rises 2.8 per cent in May

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s inflation, as measured by consumer price index, increased 2.8 percent in May from a year ago due to higher food inflation, official data showed Friday. The increase surpassed the average inflation of 1.9 percent in Malaysia for the period of January 2011 to May 2022. The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that food inflation surged 5.2 percent in May, the highest since November 2011, as 93 percent of items in the food group recorded increases. Other groups that led to higher inflation included transport which increased 3.9 percent.

 

Meanwhile, restaurants and hotels rose 3.7 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance climbed 2.9 percent; miscellaneous goods and services grew 1.9 percent and recreation services and culture expanded 1.8 percent.

On a monthly comparison, the CPI increased 0.6 percent in May as compared to April 2022.

 

