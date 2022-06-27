News Desk

Megan Thee Stallion unveils expletive-laden reaction on anti-abortion ruling

TEXAS – Megan The Stallion sent an expletive-laden message to the US Supreme Court after it overturned the Roe V Wade ruling to make abortion illegal.  During her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England, the rapper added, “You know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say something about these stupid-(expletive) men.” “Texas really embarrassing me right now, y’all. The girls and boys do not support this (expletive),” she added. “My body, my (expletive) choice!” the rapper added. Meanwhile, other stars have also condemned the court’s ruling including Olivia Rodrigo during her performance at the mega event on June 25.

 

 

Dedicating the song by Lily Allen F— You to the five SC justices, Rodrigo said, “I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a (expletive) about freedom.”

 

She also expressed being “devastated and terrified” by the ruling. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo added.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 2,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More