New Delhi’s Façade

Responding to reports that New Delhi is contemplating hosting a G-20 summit in IIOJK, Pakistan has strongly reacted to this attempt of extending the BJP’s façade of bringing in normalcy to the disputed territory. Islamabad is also right to expect that the G-20 members would not facilitate any such machinations as it would have extremely problematic implications from a human rights and international law lens.

India will be assuming the presidency of G-20 in December this year and according to reports it is planning to host the summit in the occupied region and has also set up a committee to make arrangements for the event. If this goes through, it will be the first international event in the disputed region since New Delhi unilaterally revoked the special status of the disputed territory on August 5, 2019.

Recently, the Indian government has attempted to craft a PR campaign of how normalcy is returning to IIOJK for international audience, especially considering how various human rights agencies have called out India for atrocities in the occupied territory.

This is another desperate attempt to deflect criticism from the illegal unilateral actions India has undertaken in IIOJK and how it is seeking to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Contemplating the holding of any such event in IIOJK would be in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged ‘disputed’ status of the territory. Islamabad is right to remind the international community that any such move would be an unacceptable travesty as it is evidently designed to seek international legitimacy for an illegal and tyrannical occupation continuing for over seven decades. The international community may have chosen to remain neutral on this issue to preserve economic and political interests, but at the very least it should steer clear from such attempts at whitewashing the ongoing oppression and occupation of IIOJK.