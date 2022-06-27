Staff Reporter

No rival candidate kidnapped: Khuhro

LARKANA – Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh president Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said his party has not indulged itself in any unlawful activity nor did it kidnap any rival candidate in the local government elections. Addressing a press conference at the local press club , he rejected all such allegations made by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Inaf leader Ali Zaidi. Mr Khuhro said PPP’s 150 candidates for union committees’ seats and 95 candidates for district council seats had already returned unopposed. Only one JUI-F candidate and not a single one of PTI had returned unopposed, he said. He said PPP opponents could not find candidates to field against their PPP rivals across the province.

 

 

He said PTI and GDA wasted court’s time by filing petitions for postponement of the elections while they failed to find a sufficient number of candidates.

He said PTI turned out to be ‘anti-Sindh’ as it had deviated from implementing provincial autonomy; declined to provide funds for CPEC, KCR and other development projects; and brushed aside Sindh’s objections on census figures which in turn deprived Sindh of its due share from the National Finance Commission.

He also accused ousted PTI government of issuing CNICs to “outsiders”.

Criticising PTI for its “flawed economic policies”, Mr Khuhro endorsed the incumbent federal government’s measures, including imposition of super tax on industries to make the poor comfortable.

