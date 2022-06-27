PAC, ANF mark ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’

Rawalpindi – Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force(ANF), organized a special programme to mark the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ here on Sunday.

Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabir Nareejo ( Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military ) was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Shabbir said, “I assure my nation and the international community that the ANF will continue to fight against drug use and trafficking with full dedication and high professionalism.”

He said that ANF would spare no effort in carrying out its duties and protecting the young generation from the dangers of drugs.

“We pledge to carry forward our manifesto with utmost determination, sincerity and devotion,” he added.

He further said, “We also pay tribute to our martyrs who sacrificed their today for the better tomorrow and performed the sacred duty of a drug-free world.”

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that anti-drug day had been observed every year since 1987 following a UN resolution.

The day’s purpose was to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse worldwide and the menace it poses to society, especially young people.

The program featured a drama, ‘Zehr-e-Qatil’, written and directed by Imran Roshdi.

The versatile group from Lahore performed cultural dances of different regions and won the audience’s hearts.

At the end of the program, Dr Mubashir and Shaan Khan spellbound the audience with their performance.

A significant number of people from the twin cities attended the event.