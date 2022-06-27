Our Staff Reporter

Pak, Saudi Arabia have vast avenues for promoting bilateral trade: SACM Qasim Naveed

KARACHI – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the businessmen of two brotherly countries, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, had significant opportunities to promote bilateral trade.

He hoped that B2B meetings would provide a platform to Pakistani businesses to promote their products and services as well as explore new avenues of trade and investment in Saudi Arabia. He was talking to a high-profile trade delegation of Saudi Arabia here at head office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCC), said a communique issued here on Sunday.

The delegation was led by Fahad Bin Muhammad Al-Bash, Chairman Saudi-Pak joint Business Council (CSC).  Qasim  appreciated the working of FPCCI for the promotion of bilateral trade between the countries.

 

