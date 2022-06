Paralympics athletes are also our assets and heroes: Jahangir Khan

LAHORE – Legendry squash player and former world champion Jahangir Khan has lauded the efforts and contributions of Paralympics athletes saying they are also assets and heroes of the country.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a function held in connection with the second phase of World Olympic Day celebrations by Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POAEC) here the other day. “Sports has the power to build a better society and the Olympic Movement can bring people and nations from diverse origins, linguistic backgrounds, cultures and faiths together in peace and harmony.

“The objective of the Olympic Day celebrations is to spread the message to seeking togetherness, highlighting the power that sport has to build a better world, by uniting people under one roof in sports activities. As part of this, people are encouraged to move together for peace through a range of local and international activities,” he added.

Jahangir said that tree plantation is very much part of the Olympics and UN Charters and the objective is to spread the message of the importance of greenery and plants for the world environment from the platform of sports grounds. “For regaining past glory in squash, we will have to provide training on modern lines to our players at grassroots level to produce world class champions.”

Lauding the efforts of POAEC Chairman Lt Col (R) Waseem Janjua and Member Tehmina Asif for inviting special athletes to Olympic Day celebrations, he said that they are also an importance segment of the society, the only difference is that they are differently-abled. They are very much talented and God-gifted, which can be gauged from their superb show at international event where they have grabbed various medals and laurels for the country to make the country proud at international events.

Member Environment Commission Tehmina Asif said: “Our objective to provide equal sports opportunities to Para athletes and the purpose of their participation in this programme was to highlight their role in sports. Soon a programme will be held for these special athletes to acknowledge and encourage them in their endeavors in sports.” Later, Jahangir Khan distributed gifts hampers among special athletes and took selfies with them, which produced smiles on the faces of the special persons, who enjoyed the company of the squash great.