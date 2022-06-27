Petrol bomb

It is said all the creatures in the world can’t survive without food and drinks. Comparably all the vehicles need petrol to run. Petrol is the most important and useful mineral resource which seems to be getting expensive because of the error of policymakers of our country, people have to suffer inflation as the government of Pakistan is announcing the rise of the price of petrol steadily. Because of it, all the imports are being overpriced.

It is a huge burden on the poor and middle-class people of our country. However, if this expansion doesn’t come to an end, the people in our country will start obtaining money illegally and will be obsessed to do crimes and will create a civil war-like situation. However, It is predicted that the price of petrol will stop at 270/litre, still hoping for the best.

KHAIJA KASHIF,

Karachi.

