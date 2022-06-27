PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

LAHORE – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation after providing the same facility in Islamabad following an ease in the coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, PIA spokesman Abdulllah Hafeez Khan said, “After Islamabad, the PIA has now resumed flights from Lahore to Malaysia. The first flight left Lahore for Kuala Lumpur this morning.” On the occasion, a simple cake-cutting ceremony was held at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and bouquets were presented to the passengers.

He said the PIA was already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur. “The national flag carrier is gradually increasing the number of its domestic and international flights on special instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique,” he added. Meanwhile, the minister said that the PIA was increasing the number of flights to different tourist destinations to facilitate passengers during the summer vacations. “Now, the PIA is providing direct access to tourist destinations at home and abroad from Lahore,” he added.

Rafique said that flights from Lahore to Gilgit and Skardu were also being operated and now flights to Baku and Kuala Lumpur have also been arranged. The purpose of these flights is to provide direct and comfortable travel facilities to the people through their national airlines, he added. The spokesman said that the PIA had also added direct flights from Karachi and Lahore to the Qatari capital Doha to its rapidly expanding network. The airlines had already resumed its direct flights to Doha from Islamabad. He added that travelers could benefit from PIA’s direct flights to Doha for business purposes or to watch FIFA World Cup in the Qatari capital.