PM abolishes OTP system use for purchases at USC

ISLAMABAD    –    Keeping in view the plight of the public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished the One-Time Password System (OTP) used for purchases at utility stores. Original ID cards will now have to be displayed at the counter for purchasing subsidised items at utility stores, said a Press release issued by Utility Store Corporation (USC) here.

The photocopy requirement has also been removed and declared to receive a confirmation SMS to the customer’s registered mobile number after purchase. The Utility Stores Corporation is pursuing a strategy of transparent transfer of federal government subsidies to the real beneficiaries. The Utility Stores Corporation is gradually increasing the number of POS counters at every supermarket store and mini-market in Lahore and Islamabad on the direction of the prime minister.

All zonal managers have been directed to contact   the concerned deputy commissioners in Punjab and ICT for providing water coolers, tents, chairs, and fans to the customers at the utility stores. Tent and water supply is already in place and orders have been issued to further improve it. Under the federal government subsidy, sugar is available at Rs 70 per Kg, ghee at Rs 300 per Kg and a 10 Kg bag of flour at Rs 400 at all utility stores across the country.

Rice and pulses are also be

