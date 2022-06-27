PM Shehbaz summons federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office on Tuesday at 11am. The cabinet will discuss a five-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the five-point agenda of the cabinet meeting, the National Waste Management Policy 2022 will be presented in the cabinet while the issue of change in visa policy for different countries will also be discussed.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic co-ordination committee on June 22 while the ratification of the decisions of the Legislative Committee on June 23 will also be part of the agenda.