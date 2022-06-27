PMD forecasts hot and dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country, Very hot humid weather will prevail in upper Sindh and South Punjab. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, 36 mm rain was reported in Barkhan. The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu 49 C, Nokkundi 48, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mohenjodaro, Dalbandin and Khairpur 47 C.