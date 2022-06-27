PML-N govt always worked for welfare, uplift of Bahawalpur: Governor

Says Punjab govt has allocated substantial funds in current budget to increase availability of medical facilities at all hospitals



BAHAWALPUR – Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power, it always launched development and welfare projects for the people of Bahawalpur on priority basis.

While addressing the PML-N Workers Convention at Circuit House here, he said that there were no medicines in the hospitals of Bahawalpur during the last four years, and the facilities for dialysis patients suffering from kidney disease were also discontinued.

He said that the PML-N government used to give free medicines to cancer patients in Bahawalpur. Governor told that Punjab government has allocated substantial funds in the current budget to increase the availability of medical facilities at all hospitals.

The Punjab government has started supplying free medicines to cancer patients. He said that bone marrow transplant is a very expensive treatment for thalassemia patients who get cancer and there was no institution in Bahawalpur to treat it.

The previous PML-N government started a multi-billion rupee project for bone marrow transplants in Bahawalpur but no attention was paid to this project in the last four years. The government of Punjab provided speedo buses to the people of Bahawalpur which were shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan at the behest of the previous government.

He told that the service is restored in Bahawalpur with 8 more buses and now the fleet has reached 20 buses. Governor Punjab said that more areas have been added to the route of speedo buses in Bahawalpur.

He further said that the project of motorway interchange from Bahawalpur to Jhangra East was also planned by then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Governor Punjab said that we all have to make decisions for the welfare of the country. He said that the PML-N government has delivered in adverse circumstances in the past and will do the same this time.

Governor applauds IUB’s role in environmental protection

Governor Punjab and Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that the efforts made by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) for the survival of environment and protection are commendable.

In this regard, a consortium for the protection and survival of the environment with the participation of 57 universities is a welcome step. He said that the Punjab government taking special interest in the project of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for resettlement through artificial rains in Cholistan.

Establishment of student societies in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a good initiative. These student societies will showcase the leadership skills of the students as well as their character building. He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on the occasion of his visit of the Islamia university of Bahawalpur.

He said that the teaching, research and development activities of the university and the steps taken for the welfare of the students and employees are very praiseworthy. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to the Governor of Punjab on various university matters.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Industrialist and political leader Rana Muhammad Tariq and chief of staff Mian Shahid Iqbal.

He praised the architecture of the new building of college of art and design and emphasized on the promotion of arts and crafts. The new building of the Faculty of Management Sciences was constructed as a result of a special development package during the previous tenure of Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as Federal Minister of education. He also visited the newly built Amphitheater.

He was informed about the Solar Park that the University’s Solar Park is operating at the highest power generation level with 13,000 units. He expressed his delight at the launch of the first Nursing College of its kind in any public sector university and had a detailed discussion with the faculty and students on teaching activities and practical training.

He also inaugurated the Inter University Consortium for Climate Change Web Portal on this occasion. He also visited the University Health Center where he was briefed about the Hepatitis Free Campus Campaign.

Later, he addressed a large gathering of teachers and students at the Main Auditorium of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. On this occasion, 400 office bearers of the student societies were sworn in and the best performing students of the year 2021 were awarded the Roll of Honor Awards.