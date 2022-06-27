PML-N reviving economy collapsed by PTI, says Imran Goraya

Lahore – Deputy Secretary Information PML-N Punjab Imran Goraya on Sunday said that PTI government drowned the country economically and financially. Now under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N and its allies government has started revival of the economy.

In a statement, Goraya said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, implementation of public welfare programme has also been started in Punjab. He said that that Hamza Shehbaz is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people regarding increase in prices of petroleum products and he has completely abolished the official petrol allowance of the ministers. Now the Chief Minister and members of the provincial cabinet will not take official petrol while performing their duties. Goraya said that PTI’s poor economic policies brought the country at the miserable stage. Now the government of PML-N and its allies is clearing landmines laid by the PTI. It will take some time to clean up stench spread by the PTI.