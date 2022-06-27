PPP leads in Sindh LG elections as unofficial results pour in

According to unofficial results, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is leading in the first phase of local government (LG) elections held in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

As per unofficial results of 2,455 seats out of total 6,277 seats announced so far, the PPP is leading with 2,288 seats. Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is second with 65 seats while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is third with 43 seats.

According to unofficial results, Independents are fourth with 40 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf managed to get 13 seats so far. In Sindh LG polls 946 candidates have been elected unopposed.

The districts where elections were held on Sunday are Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

The polling began at 8:00am and the ended at 5:00pm but in several districts polling was stopped due to clashes.