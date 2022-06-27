News Desk

Princess Beatrice humiliated at Glastonbury as card declined three times

LONDON – Princess Beatrice was reportedly humiliated while attending the Glastonbury festival after her card was declined three times while trying to pay for refreshments, a source was quoted saying by The Daily Star.

Beatrice, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, was spotted at the festival with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as thousands descended at Glastonbury to enjoy the music, however, was left red-faced at the event. According to reports, Princess Beatrice stopped at the Pony Bistro at Glastonbury to buy herself some drinks, and after queueing up for a long time, tried to pay with a card, which wasn’t just declined once, but three times. The source’s direct quote said: “She tried to pay by card but it got declined three times.”

Beatrice attended the festival as it made a grand comeback after two years of getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The royal couple cut a casual figure at the music fest, with Beatrice seen in a khaki shirt dress styled up with some sunglasses and white plimsolls, while her husband Edo chose a white t-shirt under an open black shirt and black jeans.

 

