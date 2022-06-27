PTI all set to discuss framework for next polls, says Fawad

LAHORE – Former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was all set to talk about the framework for the next general polls with the incumbent government.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, “We need a new charter of democracy driven by a new election commission and fresh polls.” Fawad said that the party had its right over five reserved seats of Punjab and to deny it of its right of representation is unfortunate. He added that the reserved seats had nothing to do with the by-elections in the province.

He lamented at the manner Hamza Shehbaz was made the chief minister of the province. The Election Commission of Pakistan played the role of an enabler in this regard, he added. He also termed the unopposed election of 800 candidates in Sindh a joke, saying it was selection and not election. Moreover, he said, the National Accountability Bureau has practically died and all it now needs is the burial. He hoped that the top court would hear the cases related to the accountability law reforms and the replacement of the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor. The PTI leader claimed that the coalition government has no idea which policies to pursue and public is in a state of confusion. The “fake Aristotle” Ahsan Iqbal says development is possible if tea is not drunk but today grocery shops are being forcibly closed here. They are not getting enough electricity and oil while the common man is contemplating on how to live, he remarked.

The PTI leader further added that the state of country’s justice system is such that the cabinet has decided that retired judges should not be given plots, adding that pension of judges is the highest and there is no tax on it. The ex-information minister said that the government was based on the worst fascism but the PTI was fighting against fascism and dictatorship and will resist the way former premier Imran Khan was being pushed against the wall.