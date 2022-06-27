PTI defeats ANP in PK-7 Swat by-poll

| Unofficial results show PTI’s Fazl Maula secured 18,042 votes while ANP’s Hussain Ahmed bagged 14,665 votes

SWAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fazl Maula has won PK-7 Swat by-poll by security 18,042 as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results on Sunday. PTI has beaten the 12-party alliance of PDM. PTI’s Fazl Maula secured 18,042 votes, while PDM-supported ANP candidate, Hussain Ahmed managed to bag 14,665 votes, as per unconfirmed and unofficial results.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of ANP MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan from cardiac arrest on April 30.

Haji Fazl Maula of the PTI, Hussain Ahmad Khan of the ANP, Daulat Khan of the Tehreek-e-Inqilab Political Movement and independent Mohammad Ali Shah are in the running.

The mainstream political parties except the PTI had decided not to contest the election citing the sacrifices of the deceased’s family during the 2007-09 Swat insurgency as the reason.

PK-7 is the home constituency of the central PTI leader and former communications minister, Murad Saeed. The ANP has already complained about the ‘active campaign’ by provincial ministers for the PTI nominee.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the constituency has 183,308 registered voters, including 102,088 men and 81,220 women. The polling began at 8am and continued until 5pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had set up a total of 124 polling stations in the constituency with 308 booths.