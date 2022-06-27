PTI seeks permission for Islamabad’s Parade Ground rally

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for a public rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad to be addressed by the party chairman Imran Khan.

The request for permission was submitted by PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan who sought permission for the party’s rally on July 02.

“Imran Khan will address the public gathering which will be attended by a large number of people,” it said while demanding strict security measures for the gathering.

On June 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to organize a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and called for nationwide protests next week against the ‘imported government’.

Imran Khan, while addressing a news conference at Bani Gala today, said that he is going to organise a power show at Parade Ground next week and asked people to stage protests in major cities across the country.

Khan criticised the current rulers, saying that they pushed Pakistan to the brink of disaster in the name of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. “They were not prepared to improve the national economy nor did they have any plan to control inflation.”

The PTI chairman said that the current rulers are only focused on getting NRO-II just like they had been awarded NRO-I by the military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

“For the first time in history, a temporary budget was presented in Pakistan. They are consistently increasing the oil prices which is increasing the inflation rate. They are now bringing another budget and they have economically murdered the common man.”