News Desk

Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday decided to hold convention in different constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-elections in Punjab’s 20 constituencies.

The seats fell vacant after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for voting for Hamza Shahbaz in election for Punjab Chief Minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also become active after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a campaign where by-elections are scheduled to be held on July 17.

Sources said that the PML-N vice president will meet stakeholders in constituencies where the party candidate’s position would be weak.

She will visit different constituencies on the directions of former PM and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has also constituted a monitoring cell for the by-polls and senior party leaders have been assigned duties in Lahore and other constituencies.

Sources further said that the Punjab CM is not likely to participate in the workers’ convention.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the competition is tough but the PML-N will emerge victorious.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Millennium Education group wins Ed-Tech Award 2022

Islamabad

IHC summons Interior, HR secretaries in Baloch students’ case

National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

Entertainment

Billionaire Italian eyewear mogul Del Vecchio dead at 87

Entertainment

BET Awards: Stars hit out at US abortion laws at ceremony

Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $50,000 at starstudded auction event  in NY

Business

Electricity tariff for XWDiscos likely to go up by Rs7.90 per unit

1 of 8,473

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More