Anadolu

Russia expels 8 Greek diplomats

Russia on Monday expelled eight Greek diplomats over the latter’s “confrontational course” towards Moscow.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it summoned Greek Ambassador Ekaterini Nassika and expressed a decisive protest over the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, part of which are arms deliveries to Ukraine and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece.

“The ambassador was handed a note, notifying that as a response measure, eight Greek diplomats were declared ‘persona non grata,'” and they have to leave Russia within eight days, the ministry said.

The ambassador was also informed about other measures related to the functioning of Greece’s foreign bodies in Russia, the ministry added.

“It was stressed that it concerns direct consequences of unfriendly actions, initiated by the Greek authorities.

“The full responsibility for this lies solely with Athens. It is indicated that in case of continuation of the anti-Russian policy, we reserve the right to respond,” the ministry said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Missile strike on crowded mall in east Ukraine kills at least two

International

‘US to send Ukraine air-defence missiles’

International

Four dead, dozens hurt as stands collapse in Colombia bullring

International

Sri Lanka to ration fuel by issuing token numbers amid severe shortage

International

Iran, US to resume indirect nuclear talks this week

International

Japan swelters as heatwave prompts power crunch warning

International

284M used drugs worldwide in 2020, says UN report

Business

Asian markets extend rally as rate hike fears subside

International

Russia strikes Kyiv residential building ahead of G7 summit

International

Johnson warns Russian victory in Ukraine would be ‘absolutely catastrophic’

1 of 2,833

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More