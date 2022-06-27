Secure investment

They tell us that we need to be risk-takers and bold in our investments to yield greater revenues, For generations, we keep that gold of ours, bars or jewellery collection, in lockers, hardly taken out or hardly worn in fear of being stolen. Sometimes we pass it on, as gifts, in inheritance or at weddings, but seldom do we sell it and even then, we call it an investment that grows, it is a myth that we need to stop believing. Gold does not give any return unless it is sold, it has an illusion of being liquid but in the short term if you sell it, melt-down value, wear and tear, handling, etc., it gives only a nominal return on investment.

We need to invest in something, which pays us back not only in the long term but also at regular intervals. Real estate comes as a saviour, it gives us an opportunity where we can hold an asset, grow it and generate revenue out of it. Real estate can give a steady flow of regular income. Any investment needs research and market study, and goals alignment with actions. There are various ways to invest in real estate, and we can begin growing our assets by beginning with the most suitable ordeal. Investment in real estate does not require us to be sleuth operators, but we need to dig into questions of “How”, “What” and “Why”. A study of the market is necessary and for that, proper and guided plans from real estate consultants come in handy to reach the desired outcome. With the experience to guide and personal action-based strategies, Authentic Real-estate Consultants like AAA Real Estate, one of the big names in the industry, will guide one in the right direction, in order to inspire appropriate investment decisions.

In the current times, we believe living in a community requires us to be socially responsible. By investing in real estate, you can engage the workforce in construction, employ workers to run your property, and open various avenues for economic activity.

MUHAMMAD SAGHEER,

Islamabad.