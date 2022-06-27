Staff Reporter

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in NW

RAWALPINDI    –   Seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in general area of Ghulam Khan Kalle, North Waziristan District yesterday. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain, resident of Parachinar, Kurram and Havildar Babu Khan, resident of DI Khan fought gallantly and embraced shahadat. Area clearance is being carried out by the security forces to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity, said ISPR.

