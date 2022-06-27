Sethi has solutions of Pakistan cricket woes: Nouman Butt

LAHORE – Former member of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Governing Board and former head of Sialkot Regional Cricket Association (SRCA) Muhammad Nouman Butt has said that only Najam Sethi has the solutions of Pakistan cricket woes.

Talking to The Nation, Nouman Butt said: “Najam Sethi is a successful administrator and has the ability to communicate with the outside world in the best possible manner. He is actual the right man for the right (PCB chairman) job and only he has the solutions of Pakistan cricket woes.

“The return of international cricket in the country, the successful start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the return of PSL to the homeland started a new era in Pakistan cricket. In his first term, he worked tirelessly for the promotion of the game, serving national cricket immensely. Now, once again, he will become the chairman of the PCB and take the country’s most popular sport out of trouble,” he asserted.

The former SRCA head said that in the last four years, Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan have severely damaged Pakistan cricket. The current chairman Ramiz Raja has been doing the same. When Mani and Wasim have gone, Ramiz will also have to go because under the present system, the future of cricket looks quite bleak. Ramiz Raja looks set to fail as chairman of the PCB so the positive change in the board is the need of the hour.

“At present, Najam Sethi is the only person who can take Pakistan cricket out of crisis. He has the ability to solve the economic problems of cricketers and increase sports opportunities in the country. The PCB direly needs a democratic constitution and Najam Sethi, whose arrival will change the fortunes of Pakistan cricket and cricketers,” Nouman Butt concluded.