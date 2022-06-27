Surge in Covid-19 cases: Mask mandate returns on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has again made the wearing of face mandatory for domestic flights with immediate effect due to new surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to a notification from CAA, all concerned quarters must ensure compliance with the new order. The notification added that the other COVID-19 guidelines on domestic air travel remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,533,888. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,388 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 406 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 14,437 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.81 percent.