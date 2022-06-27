Two more matches decided in 6th Essa Lab Basketball event

LAHORE – Two more matches decided in the 6th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament 2022 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central. In the first match of the day, Karachi Basketball Club beat Civil Tigers Basketball Club by 53-45. Abdullah Imam (18), Raj Kumar Lakhwani (15) and Asad Imam (16) excelled from the winning club while End Ray Turner (14), Daniel Marwat (12) and Haris Zaid (10) played well for the losing club. In the second match, Aram Bagh Basketball Club defeated Nishtar Colts by 49-47. Hassan Ali (15), Saad Salahuddin (15) and Muhammad Moaz (10) were prominent players from the winning side while the losing side’s contribution came from Imran Rajput (16), Farooq Khan (14) and Muhammad Usman Khan (11). Earlier, Karachi Basketball Club and Mamba Squad emerged as victorious. Karachi Club defeated Street Ballers 49-46 while Mamba Club outpaced Karachi Colts 56-39.