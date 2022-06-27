News Desk

Will lead protest at Parade Ground Islamabad on July 2: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Monday has said he will lead a protest on July 2 at the Parade Ground in Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in his tweet said on July 2, we will protest against the imported government and he will lead the protest at Parade Ground Islamabad.

Imran Khan further said increasing inflation has broken the backs of the people, regime change was imposed as a result of an American conspiracy, he claimed.

It should be noted that Imran Khan had announced a rally at the parade ground two days ago.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bani Gala, the PTI chief appealed to the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to fully participate in the meeting.

Khan criticised the current rulers, saying that they pushed Pakistan to the brink of disaster in the name of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law. “They were not prepared to improve the national economy nor did they have any plan to control inflation.”

