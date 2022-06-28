1100 cops to ensure polio teams’ security

RAWALPINDI – As many as 1100 police per­sonnel have been deployed to ensure the security of 874 polio teams during a 7-day anti-polio campaign.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers have also been de­ployed with the teams.

To ensure the security of the teams the police sta­tion’s staff has also been directed to conduct pa­trolling in their respective areas. Deputy Commis­sioner Tahir Farooq has also appealed the parents to cooperate with the an­ti-polio vaccination teams.