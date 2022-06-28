Anti-polio drive begins in Tank 

TANK – Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak, Commanding Officer 25 Sindh Regiment and District Health Official (DHO) officially launched the polio campaign by administering polio drops to children in District Polio Control Room DC Office here on Monday.

The event was also attended by SP Investigation, DDHO, Polio Health Department and district administration officers. Polio drops were administered to the children and the polio campaign was formally launched (June 27 to 1st July).

On the occasion, the DC Hameedullah Khattak said that the Pak Army, FC South and local police would provide full support to the local administration during the polio campaign and security of the polio teams has been made foolproof. “No child should be left without polio drops.”

He said that more than 92338 children in district Tank and sub-division Jandola will be vaccinated during the campaign.